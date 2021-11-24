TOMAH—Gregory L. Markin, 53, of Tomah passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Tomah Health. He was born to Ronald L. Markin and Esther Warnke on April 6, 1968, in Tomah. He was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1986. After high school, Greg continued and obtained an Associate Degree in Computer Science from WWTC in 1992. On May 12, 2012, Greg was united in marriage to his soul mate, Christina I. Hansen. Greg most recently worked for Tim Neubauer Trucking LLC, hauling milk.

Greg loved being outdoors. Motorcycling, fishing, hunting and camping were just a few of his favorite activities. His love of music led to countless jam sessions with his friends and often would be downtown Tomah enjoying the karaoke scene. Puppy kisses were always welcomed from his fur babies, Ruger and Odin. Spending time with his grandchildren brought him a special joy that warmed his heart. He will always be remembered for his kind spirit, outgoing personality and infectious smile.

He is survived by his wife, Christina “Chris” of Tomah; children: Denise (Titus) Day of Indiana and Jeffery (Jem) McGinnis of New Lisbon; 10 grandchildren: Malachi, Roselynn, Aries, Hunter, Mikenna, Josiah, Charlena, Mason, Eva Jo and Elijah; his grandmother, Agnes “Aggie” Markin; nephews: Nick and Matt Markin and Jordan Jackson; along with his best friend, Travis Poppler. Greg is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and some amazing friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Esther; grandfather, Lester and brother, Todd.

A service for the Sharing of Memories will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, 5:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of service.There will also be a celebration of life, where all are welcome, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Kelsey’s Class Act on Superior Ave. in Tomah from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

