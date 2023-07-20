HOUSTON, MN—Gregory L. Waldenberger, 61, of Houston, MN passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Ostrander Care & Rehab in Ostrander, MN. He was born on November 27, 1961 in La Crosse, WI to Eugene and Dorothy (Lloyd) Waldenberger. Greg was a long-time farmer in Pleasant Hill Township and then worked at Great Lakes Cheese in La Crosse for 21 years. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls, taking his dog on “gator” rides and just being outdoors.

He is survived by one son, Alex Waldenberger; a brother, Gerald Waldenberger of Houston, MN; ex sister-in-law, Becky; three nephews: Adam (Kathy) Waldenberger, Chad Waldenberger (JoBeth) and Justin (Theresa) Waldenberger along with many great nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog “Bud”.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Looney Valley Lutheran Church, 2040 Looney Valley Road, Houston, MN. Pastor Kari Charboneau will officiate. Burial will follow in Silver Creek Cemetery, Houston. Visitation will be held at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral Home, 111 South Oak St., La Crescent on Friday from 4-7 PM and again at the church on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service.