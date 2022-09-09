Gregory Matthew Steinhoff

SPARTA/TOMAH—Gregory Matthew Steinhoff, 45, formerly of Tomah, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born on October 5, 1976 to Daniel and Lynn (Butler) Steinhoff, in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Greg grew up in various places, while his father traveled with the military. He graduated from Belton High School in Belton, MO, then went on to attend the University of Missouri in Columbia. He then graduated from UW Madison, with a Bachelors in Computer Science. He lived in Madison, La Crosse, and Tomah and worked as a computer contractor building websites and coding. He worked for many years at Organic Valley, then most recently he was contracted to work through the VA.

Greg was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers, and Badgers, and even participating in baseball and football fantasy leagues with his family and friends. He had a passion for reading, science fiction especially. He was a kid at heart, who was known for his Funko Pops collection, and playing video games with his sisters Big Red and Lil Red. Greg loved spending time with his family and everyone loved his laugh and great sense of humor. He was known for being the jokester and putting a smile on everyone’s face.

Greg is survived by his siblings: Sarah (Tom) Beckett of Grandview, MO, Jordyn Steinhoff of Tomah; step-mother, Laurie Steinhoff of Tomah; aunts and uncles: Nancy (Gene) Kaijala of Florida, Donna (Jerry) Erickson of Sparta, Robert Steinhoff of Sparta, John (Vicki) Steinhoff of Eau Claire, Michael Steinhoff, Linda Steinhoff, Jerry Steinhoff, Jeff (Jeanne) Steinhoff and Pete (Diane) Steinhoff all of Sparta, Barb (Leo) Ward of Florida, Norma Steinhoff of Sparta, John (Char) Roehrl of Sparta, Linda Lynch, Greg (Annette) Von Haden and Gary (Kathy) Von Haden, all of Tomah, WI; step-maternal grandmother, Lois Von Haden; and numerous other cousins, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel and Lynn Steinhoff; paternal grandparents: Bernie and Katie Steinhoff; step-paternal grandfather, Roland Von Haden; aunts and uncles: Carol Loe, Thomas, Patricia, and Dennis Steinhoff.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Monsignor David Kunz officiating. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta following the service.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the funeral home, and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

