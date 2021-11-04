Gregory Troy Stellrecht

Greg was born on July 27, 1946, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Troy and Barbara Stellrecht. He was raised in Onalaska and Galesville, Wisconsin, and attended Gale-Ettrick High School, where he played baseball and football. He excelled at baseball and is listed on the school’s Wall of Fame. He enjoyed keeping in touch with his GE classmates and attended many reunions over his lifetime. After high school Greg joined the U.S. Navy Reserves, was commissioned as a LT JG, and entered active duty in the fall of 1968. During this time he also attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and received his bachelor’s degree in history. It was at UW-L that he met his wife, Joan. They were married on November 23, 1968. While on active duty with the Navy, Greg and Joan lived in England and Iceland and traveled extensively. Greg returned to reserve status in April of 1974. After serving for 25 years, he retired with the rank of Captain in 1993. In 1988 he followed in his father’s footsteps and became president of Beaver Builders’ Supply and ran the company until his son, Ehren, took over in 2013. Throughout his life, Greg was a devoted husband, father, and businessman. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him, and they have benefited greatly from his foresight and wise counsel. He was tireless in his business pursuits and, as a lifelong learner and doer, was full of ideas that Joan faithfully helped him bring to fruition for all 53 years of their married life. He and Joan enjoyed designing and building residential rental properties together. In his “retirement,” Greg worked diligently to create a small residential housing development in the Town of Holland. For many years Greg was an active member in the La Crosse Area Builders Association. He chaired the Building Careers Committee from 2008-2015. He was named Associate of the Year in 2008 and received the President’s Award in 2012. In his free time Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf; however, his primary source of enjoyment was people. He loved talking with family, friends, customers, employees, and strangers. He took genuine pleasure in hearing about their lives, jobs, hobbies, successes, and struggles. Those who knew him will miss his attentive ear and ready advice.