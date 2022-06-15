Greta Louise Bjorkman passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 12, 2022 at Gunderson Health System. Greta, the daughter of Louise and Harry Pfaff, was born on July 3, 1929.
She graduated from Bangor High School and went on to work at Trane Company in La Crosse, WI. She married Bob Bjorkman on July 20, 1948. Together they had four daughters. Greta was nicknamed “Great Greta” by her great-granddaughter, Annabelle, when at 3 years old, got confused and mixed up great-grandma and Greta. From then on, she was simply Great Greta to everyone. She was always up for a good time–a card game, a trip to the casino, a golf game as well as shopping and definitely spending time with family and friends. She loved nature and especially trees, no matter what the season. Her absolute favorite time of the year was Christmas. She will always be remembered for being a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Greta is survived by four daughters: Anne (the late Frank) Heasley, La Crosse, Janice (Ray) Glass, La Crosse, Janet (Charlie) Katers, Green Bay, and Bobbi (Steve) Brieske, San Diego; seven grandchildren: Jeff (Becky) Schmidt, Aaron (Beth) Johnson, Holly (Joel) Goetz, Andy (Krista)Johnson, Corey (special friend Sarah) Heasley, Jamie (special friend Buzz) Glass, Lizzy Katers and11 great grandchildren–Sydelle, Clay, Lilli, Annabelle, Asher, Olivia, Emily, Lucas, Kaelyn, Brody, and Hunter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents: Harry and Louse Pfaff; sister, Beulah Dessner and brother, Bob Pfaff.
The family would like to thank Dr. Knox and Dr. Vang as well as her caring nurses. Greta always had a special place in her heart for sick children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, La Crosse, 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:30–10:30 preceding the Mass.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.