Greta Louise Bjorkman

She graduated from Bangor High School and went on to work at Trane Company in La Crosse, WI. She married Bob Bjorkman on July 20, 1948. Together they had four daughters. Greta was nicknamed “Great Greta” by her great-granddaughter, Annabelle, when at 3 years old, got confused and mixed up great-grandma and Greta. From then on, she was simply Great Greta to everyone. She was always up for a good time–a card game, a trip to the casino, a golf game as well as shopping and definitely spending time with family and friends. She loved nature and especially trees, no matter what the season. Her absolute favorite time of the year was Christmas. She will always be remembered for being a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.