Gretchen Amy Harris (nee Timm), 82, died peacefully at her home in La Crosse on May 13, 2021, of heart failure. She was born on August 22, 1938, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Fritz “Fred” Herman Timm and Emma Louise Matilda Timm (nee Schoennagel).
Gretchen attended and graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School, and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1951. She attended Logan High School until the family moved to Milwaukee. She finished high school at Bay View High School in Milwaukee.
Gretchen married Lee Carl Harris in 1959, and they later divorced. Gretchen lived in many places in Wisconsin throughout her life, from La Crosse, to Kenosha, to Milwaukee, to Oshkosh, to Waupaca, to Ogdensburg, and finally, back to La Crosse, where she lived since 2009. She worked for many years as an executive secretary for Mel Mather at Moore-O-Matic and Waupaca Elevator in Waupaca.
She retired and then later worked for a short time at the Veterans’ Home in King, Wisconsin.
Gretchen enjoyed listening to classical music, reading, traveling, watching movies, drinking good teas, and finding fault in others.
Gretchen is survived by her sister, Marilyn Louise Schwalbe (nee Timm) of La Crosse; her sisters-in-law: Sue Ann Timm (nee Kopp) of Johnston, Iowa, and Carol Timm (nee Helt) of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; her cousins: Geraldine Audrey Buchanan (nee Frederick), La Monte Verdell Schoenagel, Gary Allen Scheonagel, and Kathleen Ann Robbins (nee Huebner); and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Eugene Fred Timm Sr., Carlton George Timm, and Fred Herman Timm; and two sisters: Patricia Elaine Lillie (nee Timm) and Judith Ann Timm.
A private funeral is planned.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
