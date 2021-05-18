Gretchen Amy Harris (nee Timm), 82, died peacefully at her home in La Crosse on May 13, 2021, of heart failure. She was born on August 22, 1938, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Fritz “Fred” Herman Timm and Emma Louise Matilda Timm (nee Schoennagel).

Gretchen attended and graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School, and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in 1951. She attended Logan High School until the family moved to Milwaukee. She finished high school at Bay View High School in Milwaukee.

Gretchen married Lee Carl Harris in 1959, and they later divorced. Gretchen lived in many places in Wisconsin throughout her life, from La Crosse, to Kenosha, to Milwaukee, to Oshkosh, to Waupaca, to Ogdensburg, and finally, back to La Crosse, where she lived since 2009. She worked for many years as an executive secretary for Mel Mather at Moore-O-Matic and Waupaca Elevator in Waupaca.

She retired and then later worked for a short time at the Veterans’ Home in King, Wisconsin.

Gretchen enjoyed listening to classical music, reading, traveling, watching movies, drinking good teas, and finding fault in others.