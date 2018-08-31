Gretchen Lorraine (Mageland) Johnson, 51, of Seneca passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.
Gretchen was born in Viroqua April 7, 1967, to Merlin and Lorraine (Larson) Mageland. Gretchen was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1985.
On Sept. 27, 1986, Gretchen was united in marriage to Brad Johnson of Seneca. A son, Zach, was born July 21, 1987, and a daughter, Jen, was born May 21, 1990.
Gretchen worked for the La Crosse Area School District and was a member of Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church.
Gretchen had a special gift and a wonderful smile. If you met her, you were her friend; if you were her friend, you were her family. Her loving, caring and compassionate ways will be missed by all of us. Gretchen’s family was her everything, and she was never short on saying “I love you” that came from her heart.
Gretchen is survived by her husband, Brad of Seneca; son, Zach Johnson of Madison, Wis.; daughter, Jen (Klay) Johnson of Madison; siblings, Brenda (Chuck) Noggle of Stoddard, Gary Mageland of Viroqua and Mike Mageland of Westby; mother-in-law, Trudy Johnson; in-laws, Artie (Debbie) Johnson of Seneca and Julie (Dan) Wollman of Westby; nieces and nephews, Brooke (Chad) Klecker, Nate Noggle, Dayna Noggle, Mason Mageland, Brandon, Jordan and Thomas Johnson and Caya and Katie Wollman; great-nieces and nephew, Hayden, Harper and Hudson Klecker.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Lorraine Mageland; brother, David Mageland; father-in-law, Jerry Johnson; as well as by grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Blessed be our memory of Gretchen Johnson.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church, Seneca EMS, or Seneca Fire Department.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Mt. Sterling Lutheran Church. Pastor Nile Sandeen will officiate with burial to follow in the Mt. Sterling cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Gays Mills is serving the family.