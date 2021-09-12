PRAIRIE DU SAC—Guthrie S. Larson, 36, of Prairie du Sac, formerly of Westby, WI passed unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Guthrie was born on January 26, 1985 to Candy McDonald and Ryan Larson. Guthrie graduated from Westby High School in 2003. He had already started his lifelong career of being a Chef, with jobs at Culvers and Viroqua Country Kitchen.

Guthrie was very creative in art, drawing and culinary. He started young, creating masterpieces with the Thanksgiving leftovers and learned something new with each new restaurant that he worked: Viroqua Food Coop, Freddie Valentine’s, Country Garden, and now The Press Box.

Family was incredibly important to Guthrie. He would have done anything for you as his family, friend, or a stranger.

Guthrie was a diehard 49-er’s fan. He was so excited for this season and many fantasy football leagues too.