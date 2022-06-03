LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Guy J. Leonard, 80, of La Crescent, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel.
