 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guy J. Leonard

Guy J. Leonard

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Guy J. Leonard, 80, of La Crescent, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three morning habits that are ruining your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News