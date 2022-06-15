 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guy Joseph Leonard

LA CRESCENT, MN -

Guy Joseph Leonard, 80, of La Crescent, MN, and formerly of Baker, WV, died on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1941 in Berwick, LA, to Harry and Alberta (Hebert) Leonard.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crescent. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will take place at the church Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of one’s choice. To read Guy’s entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

