Guy McCollum, age 96, passed away Friday July 8, 2022; surrounded by family at Avera Granite Ridge Senior Living in Granite Falls, MN. Funeral Services were held at 11am on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, WI at 200 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI 54601. Burial took place at Toledo Cemetery in La Crescent, MN 55947.

Guy was born on April 25, 1926, in Morris, Oklahoma to Joe McCollum and Grace (Richardson) McCollum. He grew up in Oklahoma and attended school until the 8th grade before going to work as a laborer for surrounding farmers. He married Esther Thesing of La Crescent, MN in Muskogee, Oklahoma on May 18, 1945; as they spent 63 years in love before her passing. After their marriage, Guy moved to MN and worked at Trane Company out of La Crosse, WI where he retired in 1991 after 39 years of employment. Guy joined the Army in March of 1952 and served until 1954 for the Korean War. Guy was an active member of the American Legion in La Crescent, MN for over 50 years.

Hobbies included hunting small game, working on vehicles and camping. He went on several camping trips with his family (wife Esther, daughter Tina, and grandchildren, Desarie, Heather and April). He enjoyed going to museums and exploring caves. Guy drove for the many car rides to anywhere that got his family out of the house and made many stops along the way to explore new adventures. Guy had a true love for life and thee gift of gab. He always had a cold beer ready for the neighbor that stopped by and took time to visit with family and friends during those unexpected visits. His laugh and smile would light up a room with his smart wit and he would have everyone laughing along with him.

He was predeceased in death by his parents: Grace and Joe McCollum and Irene (Redman) McCollum; wife, Esther McCollum; siblings: Jackie Kirk, Pearl Dye, Eugene McCollum, Willis McCollum, Geraldine Hall, Willis Pilkington, Floyd McCollum, Betty McCollum, Jerry McCollum, Bobby McCollum and Mike McCollum.

Guy is survived by his daughter, Tina Ferguson and her daughters: Desarie McCollum, Heather McCormick (grandchildren: Matthew, Akirah and Zahlon) and April Groves; Guy’s companion, Bonita Eaton of Granite Falls, MN and her children: Lorie (Luke) Tjaden, Leah Wellnitz and Alena Boklep and their families. Guy’s sister, Beulah Sullivan and brothers: Ray McCollum, Cornell McCollum, Shelby (Karen) McCollum and Billy Joe McCollum.

Family would like to give a special thank you to Laura Eaton and Darcy Janachavosky of Avera Granite Ridge Senior Living of Granite Falls, MN who took special care of Guy as his condition was declining. We also would like to thank Avera at Home and Hospice for the compassion and dedication to those starting their Journey into the Kingdom of God.