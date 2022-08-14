 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H. Eileen Goyette

LA CROSSE — H. Eileen Goyette, 85, of La Crosse passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at The Riverside Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church, 1611 Caroline Street, La Crosse. Pastor Jeremy Walloch will officiate and entombment will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

