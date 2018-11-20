ETTRICK — H. Erling Ofsdahl, 90, of rural Ettrick and recently a resident of Grand View Care Center Blair, died Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at the care center.
He was born Jan. 29, 1928, in French Creek, rural Ettrick, to Hans and Augusta (Hogden) Ofsdahl. He graduated from Blair High School in 1948. Erling farmed the family homestead with his brother, Peter, until they discontinued dairying in 1992. He was a lifelong member of French Creek Lutheran Church, where he served as a church usher continuously for over 68 years and had served as a deacon and trustee on the church council. He was treasurer for the French Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery Association for 12 years and opened graves for six years. He served for a number of years on the Board of Elections for the town of Ettrick. He was a current member of Fagerness Lodge 5-516, Sons of Norway.
Erling never married. He is survived by many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Herman and Peter; and one sister, Gertrude.
Erling will be remembered as a generous, quiet, humble man who enjoyed serving his church and as one who was devoted to his Lord.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the French Creek Lutheran Church in Rural Ettrick. The Rev. Anna Sorenson will officiate. Burial will follow in the French Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service of Onalaska is assisting with the arrangements. Memorials may be designated to the French Creek Lutheran Church Foundation or to an organization of one’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you goes out to the staff and employees of Grand View Care Center, for their caring and kindness provided to Erling these last two years and to the nurses and care providers of the dialysis unit in Black River Falls. Also, a grateful appreciation to all who visited him at Grand View Care Center, and the drivers and staff of Pine Creek transportation service of Taylor, who were always so good to Erling.