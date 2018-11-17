Hannah Puczko

NORTHFIELD/LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Hannah Lou Puczko (née Hughes), 70, of Northfield (formerly of La Crescent) passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. She was born Aug. 28, 1948, in Green Bay, Wis., to James and Alyce “Bobbie” (Case) Hughes. Hannah graduated high school from St. Joseph’s Academy and later from St. Norbert College with a Bachelor of Arts in French in 1970.
While teaching French at De Soto High School, Hannah carpooled with a guy, Howard, who was convinced they should be together. She took a gamble on him, and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage. She was a loving and proud mom to her two children and a caring and fun Nana to her four grandchildren.
Hannah loved traveling, taking in Broadway musicals, playing the piano, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, and most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other family and friends. She also loved hosting parties and entertaining friends and family.
Hannah was committed to public education and enjoyed 29 years in a career she loved in Community Education. She was proud to have earned her Master’s Degree in education leadership from Winona State University in 2001. She also was a member of the Rotary Club of Northfield. She wanted the nuns to know, she finally “worked up to her abilities.”
Hannah is survived by her loving husband, Howard; son, Matt (Carrie); daughter, Kate (Brett) Shillin; four grandchildren, Josie and Harry Shillin, and Oliver and Bennett Puczko; siblings, Barbara (James) Geurts, Kathy Phillips, and James (Mary) Hughes; and many more family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, James Phillips.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Northfield Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund at Northfield Public Schools Community Services Division. Online condolences may be offered at Nationalcremation.com/location/Richfield.