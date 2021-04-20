Harlan O. Hanson, 85, of Chaseburg, died Sunday April 18, 2021 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born September 25, 1935 to Henry and Evelyn (Myhre) Hanson. Harlan graduated from Westby High School in 1953 and then joined and served in the U.S. Navy. He married Elaine Stenslien on June 16, 1956 at Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Elaine died July 7, 2003. He married Irma Schindler on September 24, 2005 at Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Harlan worked in construction and then drove truck for many years. Harlan and Elaine owned and operated Tippy Toe Inn from 1969 to 1980. After retiring, he worked part time at Quillin’s for several years.

He was member of the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church, Chaseburg American Legion Post #202, Chaseburg Lions, Friends of Chaseburg, Concordia Ballroom, Chaseburg Snowtrailers, Assoc. of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs – serving as director, and was a former Chaseburg village president. He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, spending summers at Goose Island, dancing, playing with the Tippy Toe Trio, watching the Brewers, Packers and Loggers and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Irma; three children: Teresa (Harlan) Helseth of Coon Valley, Bob (Shelly) of Chaseburg and Brian (Sue Ann) of Sheboygan; three stepchildren: Tricia VanLanen of Hortonville, Thomas (Jenny) Schindler of Holmen and Timothy Schindler of Hortonville; 20 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren with one on the way; two sisters: Barb (Gary) Kromke of Westby and Linda Kruezer of Chaseburg and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; son, Gregory; grandsons, Greg Hanson and Adam Krueger; and step daughter, Tammy Schindler Johnson.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday April 22, 2021 at the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Donald Fox will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.