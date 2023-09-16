Harlan William Yahnke was born August 30, 1924, to Paul and Catherine Yahnke, and raised on the family farm in Little Falls, WI, where he would acquire a notorious, verdant green thumb and a lifelong love of animals. They would instill in him the importance of a strong faith in God that he always carried with him. He ended his formal education after finishing the 8th grade to help on the farm to ensure his family was cared for.

On September 3, 1952, he married the love of his life, and, never one to waste time, started a family in Onalaska, WI in the same year.

To support his growing family, he would take on multiple jobs with an indefatigable work ethic. He was a fiercely industrious man, working a long and storied career as a welder with Trane. In addition to that highly demanding job, in the evenings, he would usher at the highly revered North Star Drive-in theater for a time, before moving on to custodial duties at St. Paul’s Church and School. All the while he maintained a tremendous garden that helped feed his entire family, a career in itself, along with raising his herd of beloved Chinchillas.

After 39 years at Trane he retired in 1988, but couldn’t sit still for very long and that same year would start working for Olympic Builders, founded by his eldest, as a general contractor for 21 additional years before finally retiring at the age of 86.

He had a mythical sense of humor and was a phenomenal teacher to anyone willing to learn. His faith and relationship with God were unshakable. A cornerstone of the soul that he would pass to his family. A family that he dedicated himself to. To provide the best possible life he could. He is the embodiment of duty to family and God, and what beautiful and incredible things can come of it.

Harlan passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in hospice on September 9th, 2023, at 6:58 PM at the age of 99. To the staff at SpringBrook, know that our entire family is eternally grateful for the care and comfort you provided him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Catherine, his siblings Norman Yahnke, Louise Wilson, John Yahnke, Lilah Yahnke (infancy), Alveria Yahnke (infancy) and his infant son John Paul Yahnke.

He is cherished and remembered by his loving wife of 71 years, Dorthy Yahnke; their sons and daughters, Bill (Julie) Yahnke, Kathy ”Katie” (Juice) Krajewski, Pat “Henry” (Richard) Wood, Bob Yahnke, and Deb “Pebbles” (Jon) Grenier; their grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon) Steine, Justin (Heather) Yahnke, Jason (Katie) Yahnke, Adam (Kristin) Krajewski, Jim (Heather) Krajewski, Sarah Krajewski, Rachel (Travis) Lutteke, Amanda (Colin) Richwine, Mitchell Wood, Matt (Sam) Grenier, Emily (Damien) Grenier; and 23 great-grandchildren.

His wake will be held on Friday, September 22nd from 5-7 PM at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI. The funeral will be on the following Sunday, September 24th. Visitation starts at 1 PM, and the service will begin at 2 PM at St.Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St, Onalaska, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

See you later alligator

After awhile crocodile

And not too soon you big baboon