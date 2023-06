WINONA — Harland P. Knight, 93, of Winona, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Benedictine – St. Anne Campus, Winona, Minn.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Church, Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, Minn.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.