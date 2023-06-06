Harland Paul Knight was born on January 21, 1930, at the family farm in Oakdale Township, Howard County, Iowa, the 5th of 6 sons (two died as children) and one daughter, to Harry and Anna (Staley) Knight. Dad said they were poor but didn’t know it because everybody around them was the same. And, of course, as a farm boy dad walked uphill both ways to the one room school.

They attended the Baptist Church in LeRoy, where he met little Pauline Larimore in the preschool Sunday School class which everybody loved because the teacher, Grandma Blackmer, gave chocolate stars as a reward for learning Bible verses. Chocolate candy was a rare treat and thus very effective. He learned about Jesus’ plan of salvation through his sacrifice on the cross, taking the punishment for sin, and later when confronted with the reality of death after losing two young brothers to cancer, God called Harland to be his own child through repentance and trusting in the Lord. Later he went off to LeRoy for high school and was helped in his adjustment by the grown-up version of Pauline Larimore, though they didn’t date until after high school. He had planned to go off to Iowa State, but the year of his graduation was rough, as his father was diagnosed with cancer, from which he died, and young Harland was left with 240 acres to farm, a widowed mother, and a seven-year-old sister, Ruthann, for whom he has been an adored older brother all her life. Meanwhile, Pauline quit college and they were married in 1949 at the little LeRoy Baptist Church where they had both been raised and she made the transition from townie to farm girl.

Life wasn’t easy for the young couple and there were some tough years, especially 1951, when Harland had a close call with a corn picker, leaving him with a badly mangled hand that made farming even harder, while they also welcomed their first baby, Arlene. In 1954, they gave up farming to move (with Arlene and new baby Diane) to LeRoy, where they bought and ran the Gamble hardware store. In 1956, Harland started working at the Judd Company in Austin, while Pauline and the girls ran the Gamble store. They also bought and ran, with Harland’s cousin Everett, a new little drive-in, much needed in LeRoy. And the girls’ beloved Auntie Ruthann worked at the drive-in and helped with the girls, who adored her. Harland worked hard at the Judd Company, and in 1959 they sold their LeRoy businesses and moved to Austin. Harland eventually became a part-owner of the Judd Company, and both Harland and Pauline were deeply involved in the church and in politics. One of Harland’s favorite memories was helping to start the Christian Businessmen’s Committee (CBMC) where the men encouraged one another in their Christian lives and learned how to share their faith wisely with others. In 1965, the family was excited to add a little brother, John, to the family, where he was royally loved and spoiled by his big sisters and all the family. The family started to get smaller as the girls eventually went off to college, leaving John to keep his folks in order and help Harland mow the grass. In 1973, Harland began commuting to Winona to start a branch of the Judd Company, and in the spring the family moved to beautiful Winona, beginning another new phase of life for the Knight family. Harland and Pauline both quickly became involved in community and church life and enjoyed their life on the hill in Wincrest with John. New friends and new opportunities enriched all of their lives and there were many happy years on Conrad Drive. The family grew as first Arlene and then Diane married, and then there were grandchildren to spoil and nurture. Harland was able to retire early, as he had hoped and planned, building and running a storage unit business to ease into retirement. His version of retirement was to get even more involved in church and civic volunteer work, and one of his most cherished projects was to raise money, with Phil Feiten, for the renewal of Windom Park, bringing Princess Wenonah and her friends in the fountain pool back to their rightful place in the center of town. He also greatly enjoyed being a City Council member and working with the Winona Chamber of Commerce. Another deep joy to Harland was studying the Bible and preparing sermons as he filled the pulpit in a number of churches in the area, always ready to help out where needed and developing close relationships with several of them. Harland and Pauline were especially devoted to helping John and Dianne with their much-loved special needs son, Paul, who loved coming down to Grandma and Grandpa’s house. One of Harland’s favorite times was grilling burgers in the gazebo he built by their pool and filling up the gazebo and then the pool with their kids and, best of all, the grandkids, Arlene’s three, Diane’s two, and John’s four, and eventually some great-grands. He was a man in his element, surrounded by those he loved and who loved him dearly.

His family is deeply grateful for Dad/Grandpa’s hard work for many years, but even more so for his great love and example of serving the Lord. He set an amazing example of love for the long-term as Mom’s memory began to fail and they needed to downsize, first leaving the beloved house on the hill with its huge garden and the pool to move down to a smaller home on Westdale Avenue; he hated giving up that John Deere tractor. Then, reluctantly, they moved into Callista Court, but by the time they’d been there a month, he thought all his friends ought to join him at that wonderful place. Taking care of Mama was a priority, and the family was so thankful that when Mama had to move into memory care, the dedicated and wise Callista folks provided a lovely apartment in memory care assisted living where Dad could live with her too and thus extended their time together. Finally, after 71 years of marriage, Mama had to move to the memory unit on the St. Anne side, but Dad continued to prove faithful, travelling back and forth every day to spend all day with her and going back after supper to be with her and then tuck her in. They often sang “Jesus Loves Me” to close their day. It was where he wanted to be, as he told us many times. Dad’s faith remained strong, even through these last hard and painful days of pneumonia and a broken hip, and he was able to tell us each a solid goodbye, knowing that Jesus had prepared a home for him in heaven. We miss our Dad greatly and always will, but we also rejoice with the assurance that he is, at last, free of his mangled hand, broken hip, and very weary body, and also free from this sinful and broken world, living with joy in the presence of the Lord. He made that transition on Thursday, June 1, late in the afternoon, with Jeff, Arlene, and John at his side, after they had run out of hymns to sing for him.

Dad was predeceased by his parents, all his brothers and their wives, and his precious great-grandson Geoffrey Compton. He is survived by his beloved wife Pauline; his wonderful sister Ruthann (Dick) King; his three children, Arlene (Jeff) Compton, Diane Knight, and John (Dianne) Knight; their 9 children; and his 7 great-grandchildren.

He also leaves behind many faithful friends and a special “honorary son,” Captain Peter M. Johnson, MD, USN.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Ferris, Dad’s terrific Primary Care Physician, who made dad laugh and leave feeling like “I guess I’m doing pretty well if Dr. Ferris says so!” as well as giving him excellent care. Pastor Joe and MaryBeth McConkey have given loving friendship and care to mom and dad and to us too as we needed their comfort; we are very grateful for their ministry to our family. There are no words to express our deep thanks to the staff at Callista/St. Anne’s who made the facility a sweet home for mom and dad, from Mary in the kitchen who made sure they could eat lunch together, to the cleaning folks who always ask about mom and dad when we pass them in the hall, to the excellent nursing staff who watched over them both with eagle eyes and met their needs with care, and to the amazing aides who show such great affection and give truly loving care to our folks.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice, or to St. Anne/Callista c/o the Benedictine Foundation, or to Winona Area Hospice, who made dad’s last days and our time with him so much easier and better.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Church, Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona, Minn.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, Minn.