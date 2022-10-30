Harland "RED" Edmunds 90, passed away on Friday October 7, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis., with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A lunch will be provided following the service. Military Honors will take place at the Onalaska City Cemetery, 1200 Main Street, Onalaska, following the lunch. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.