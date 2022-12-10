LAKE HALLIE—Harlen Walter Bahr, age 88, of Lake Hallie, WI, died peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Lake Hallie Memory Care while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice. He passed away after a short battle with Leukemia.

He was born on May 7, 1934, in Eau Claire, WI to Olaf Bahr and Joyce Bahr (Zhe).

Harlen married Jielda Kathleen “Jill” Miller on May 26, 1961, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA.

Harlen and Jill lived in Lake Hallie, and he worked at Uniroyal for 35 years. He enjoyed camping across the United States with his family. After Harlen retired from Uniroyal, they sold their home and wintered in Apache Junction, AZ and summered in Chetek, WI.

In 2019 Harlen and Jill moved back to Lake Hallie to be with their family.

Harlen is survived by his wife, Jill; and their two children: Kevin L. Bahr (Cathy Schwartz) of Lake Hallie, and Bekki L. Bahr-Burns (Ted) of Richmond, VA; Harlen’s children from a previous marriage: Connie and Christi Bahr; a special niece, Barb Crogg (Tim Spaeth); seven grandchildren: Sarah Liddell (Mike), Rachel Woyansky (Andy), Tyler Bahr (Erin), Amanda DeGrandcourt, Chelsea Sierra (Alex), Chance (Buddy) Woodall, and Dietra (Dee Dee) Sloane; brother, Harlow “Slim”; sister, Helen (Marty) Conway; and brother-in-law, George Thiel. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; with a special place for: Megan, Evanne, and Zachary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Lori Woodall, and Michael and Mark Bahr; infant brother, Johnny; siblings, Harold Bahr, Dorothy (Jack) Powers, Sharon Thiel, Mildred (Art) Black, and Florence (Charles) Kunz.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care and Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Greg Stenzel officiating. Visitation will also be held one prior to the service at church Monday.

Interment will be at a later date at the Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.