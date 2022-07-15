Harley Raven Brown
WARRENS—Harley Raven Brown, 27, of Warrens, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home.
She was born on July 8, 1994 to April Handy and Brent Dingman at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. She was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 2012. Currently she was attending Western Wisconsin Technical College studying Sociology. She also worked part-time for Jimmy Johns and Smitty’s Overtime Inn.
Harley lived life with spirt and conviction. She was strong willed and determined, yet gentle and kind. She had a tenderness in her smile and a sparkle in her eye. Her greatest gift was bringing joy and happiness to those around her, as a daughter, as a sister, and as a friend. She wasn’t one to hold back with what she thought, how she lived life and how she loved. She was passionate and loved “loved” hula hooping. She spent countless hours practicing different skills and techniques, showing off her hooping style at home parties and music festivals. Harley was a fan all types of music genres. Listening to music, dancing, and hanging out with friends and family was her living her best life. She wasn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty either, working on cars, fishing and spending time outdoors were also some of her favorite things to do. The love she gave will be forever cherished.
She is survived by her boyfriend and love of her life, Adam Manske of Warrens; mother, April (Jason Green) Handy of Warrens; father, Brent Dingman of Tomah; siblings: Jessie (Randy) Burton, Josh (Jessica) Handy, Tyler Libbey, Kyle Handy, Becca Handy, Ethan and Evan Palamaruk, Emmy Dingman, Willow Dingman, Hannah Libbey, Emily Brown; nieces and nephews: Reiley and Ryker Burton, Malorie and Zander Handy and Charles Brown; grandmothers: Helen Dingman and Linda Handy; aunts and uncles: Dale (Dena) Brown, Clint Dingman, Terri (Dave Brower) Dingman, Diana (Jesse Rinehart) Dingman, Terri (Dave Brower) Dingman, Lori Dingman, Kathy Johnson, Becky Dingman, and John (Megan Jensen) Dingman, Renae (Allan) Blaschke, Glen (Diane) Pergande, Bruce Pergande, Mark (Rose) Pergande, Alan Pergande, and Lisa (Matt Peterson) Pollack. She is further survived by countless other relatives; and an amazing group of friends.
She was preceded in death by stepfather, Craig Handy; aunt, Brenda Wheeler; grandparents: Carol Brown, Murray Dingman and Russell Handy.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Tomah American Legion, 800 Wisconsin Street, Tomah. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.