Harley Raven Brown

Harley lived life with spirt and conviction. She was strong willed and determined, yet gentle and kind. She had a tenderness in her smile and a sparkle in her eye. Her greatest gift was bringing joy and happiness to those around her, as a daughter, as a sister, and as a friend. She wasn’t one to hold back with what she thought, how she lived life and how she loved. She was passionate and loved “loved” hula hooping. She spent countless hours practicing different skills and techniques, showing off her hooping style at home parties and music festivals. Harley was a fan all types of music genres. Listening to music, dancing, and hanging out with friends and family was her living her best life. She wasn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty either, working on cars, fishing and spending time outdoors were also some of her favorite things to do. The love she gave will be forever cherished.