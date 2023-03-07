FORT ATKINSON—Harold A. Rumppe, 93, of Fort Atkinson passed away on March 4, 2023. Harold was the son of Earl and Crystabel (Jacobus) Rumppe of Ontario, WI.

Harold is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doana; children: Robin (Doug) Buerger and Roger; grandchildren: Amber (Mike) Chula, Michael (Jaclyn) Buerger, and Alice Buerger; and great-grandchildren: Kayla, William, Chrystabel, and Emily. He is further survived by sisters: Arlene Orethun and Darlene Hanson; sisters-in-law: Shirley Rumppe and Eileen Rumppe; brother, Frank Rumppe and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his sisters: Mertie (Lawrence) Beier, Fern (Max) Conant, and Mildred (Howard) Anderson, brothers: Alfred (Darlene) Rumppe, Robert (Mary) Rumppe, and Earl Rumppe Jr., and brothers-in-law: Alonzo Orethun and Gerald Hanson.

Visitation and prayer service will be held at Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson Friday, March 10th. Visitation begins at 8:30 a.m. with prayer service at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service with military honors will follow the service at 1:30 p.m. at the Rumppe (Home) Cemetery: Highway 33 Cashton, WI. Following burial, friends and family are invited to a luncheon at Badger Crossing in Cashton.