Harold “Butch” Frank Bruring Jr., 78 of La Crosse passed away Friday, October 29, 2021.

Mr. Bruring was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on January 4, 1943 to the late Harold August and Mercedes Bernice (Lecher) Bruring.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Graff.

Butch is survived by his children: Lisa Marie Limberg (Duane), of Rowlett Texas, Wendy Jo Winchester (Mark) of Lakeland Florida, Steven James Bruring (Barb) of West Salem, Wisconsin; six grandchildren: Matt Limberg, Mike (Mallory) Limberg, Adam (Jamie) Winchester, Keelan Winchester, Kensie Bruring, Josh Bruring; and two great-grandchildren: Anya and James Winchester. Survivors also include several nephews.

Butch was a proud U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He worked at the La Crosse Tribune and retired from Torrance Casting. Butch loved watching his Badgers and Packers play. He enjoyed playing cards over the years, especially Cribbage.

He loved to “play for money” with Lisa, Wendy and Steve in board games, which he always seemed to win. Butch loved his grandchildren and was so proud of each of them. He will be missed by his loving family and several close friends.

A private family graveside service with military honors was held at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.