LA CROSSE — Harold "Harry" F. Ritter, Jr., 75, of La Crosse, died surrounded by family on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. A private family burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.
A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.