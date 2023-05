ONALASKA — Harold "Harry" Johnson, 80, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on May 11, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May, 18, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until Mass time at the church. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.