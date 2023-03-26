DODGE — Harold J. Andre, age 87, of Dodge, Wis., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 22, 1935, in Arcadia, Wis., to Angus and Thelma Andre. Harold attended Arcadia High School graduating in 1955. He was united in marriage to Darlene Gibbons on April 28, 1956, in Pine Creek, Wis.

Harold was a very hard worker and could not sit idle for very long. He was employed at National Can Retinning Company for several years followed by his employment at Lake Center Industries for 25 years. He then worked at Nelson Muffler Company until his retirement. In addition to his full-time jobs, he drove a gas delivery truck for Dodge Oil Company for ten years. His true enjoyment was helping David Hoesley and, later, Michael Hoesley with crop planting and harvesting. Until two weeks before his death he was determined to get better so he could get in a tractor and help with the spring field work.

Harold was a founding member and an officer of the Dodge Sportsmen’s Club for over 50 years. He charcoaled countless racks of chicken and fried thousands of steaks for the club’s annual fundraisers. Harold was a huge Packers, Badgers, and Brewers fan and loved to deer hunt. He was an avid card player, always looking to strike up the next game with whoever stopped by. He was a people person who brought laughter to all. He cherished his many friends. Harold adored his wife and loved his family dearly.

Harold is survived by Darlene, his wife of 66 years; daughter, Debbie Lince; sons, Randall (Beverly) Andre and Don (Karen) Andre; his six grandchildren: Jason (Stacie) Lince, Jenny (Dan) Scow, Diann Andre, Scott (Ashley) Andre, Jacob Andre, and Sarah Andre; and his nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard and Thomas; and sisters: Rosemary (Thomas) Klink and Kathleen (David) Glaser.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Lee; sister, Patricia Misch; daughter, Diane; father and mother-in-law Leo and Rose Gibbons; and brothers and sisters-in-law, David Gibbons, La Verne Grulkowski, Bill and Joyce Jereczek, Jeanette Andre, and Marge Andre.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, Wis., with Reverend Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., where there will be a 7:00 p.m. prayer service followed by a rosary at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to Mass at church on Wedesnday. Harold will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Church.

To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.