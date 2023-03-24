CADOTT — Harold M. Moldrem, 95, of Cadott passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

Harold was born on July 22, 1927, in Menomonie to Martin and Hazel (Wade) Moldrem.

He grew up on a farm north of Cadott, where he attended a local country school and later attended and graduated from Cadott High School. He played drums in the school band and a orchestra with his father.

Harold enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he worked in the boiler room on a aircraft carrier and played in the U.S. Navy Band until the end of the war.

In October 1949, he started working for the U.S. Postal Service in Cadott until he retired in 1987. He also worked part time at Lacina Lumber Yard as an accountant.

Harold married Phyllis LeTendre on June 3, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott.

Harold joined the Cadott Fire Department in 1954, and from 1955-1973 he was secretary, 1973 assistant fire chief , 1974-1988 fire chief, 1988-2000 fire inspector, rire investigator and dispatcher, 2000-2022 dispatcher, historian and scene support.

Harold was also involved in many community organizations, such as Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Cadott American Legion, Cemetery Association Board, Historical Society, Bowling League, St. John’s Church Board for 15 years, Lions Club and Citizens State Bank Board of Directors from 1985-1997.

Harold is survived by his children: Keith H. Moldrem (friend Kelly Bentley), Brenda L. (Jim) Bowe, Susan K. (Joseph) Rygiel and Mark R. (Kari) Moldrem; grandchildren: Charleen (Wayne) Calvert, Corina Moldrem, Mike (Carrie) Bowe, Lori (Marques) Davis, Joshua (Amanda) Rygiel, Jacob (Paige) Rygiel, Jonathan Rygiel, Jeremy Moldrem, Morgan Moldrem and Kasey Moldrem; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers: Elder K. (Thelma) Moldrem and Roger Moldrem; sisters-in-law: Katherine Moldrem and Lucille Dietrich. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Hazel Moldrem; wife, Phyllis Moldrem; brother, Norman Moldrem; brother-in-law, Karl T. Dietrich; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Moldrem.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 Seminary St., Cadott, with Rev. Robert Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott, with military honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion.

A cisitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, and also one hour before the services Wednesday morning at the church.

A special thank you to Dr. Jill Lenhart and staff and the Wisconsin Veterans Home for all there care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred by the family and will be given to local organizations in memory of Harold.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.