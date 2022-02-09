Harold Schuman

GALESVILLE, WI—Harold Schuman, of Galesville, WI passed away on February 5, 2022.

He was born November 24, 1930, in St. Paul, MN to Glenn and Eleanor (Baumeister) Schuman. Harold graduated from Healy Memorial High School, Trempealeau, WI in 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Jean Ryder, on October 8, 1949 in Galesville at Zion Lutheran Church. Together they ran Schuman Seed Farms. After retirement they spent many winters in Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Harold was a member of the Decorah Masonic Lodge in Galesville for over 60 years and is also a 32nd degree Mason. He was a member of the Zor Shrine for over 60 years and participated in the Oriental Band, where he played drums, and with the Firehouse Jesters.

Harold played accordion for many weddings and clubs for over 40 years, specializing in old time music consisting of waltzes and polkas.

Survivors are his daughter, Judy (Dennis) Pierzina of Galesville; a son, James of Galesville; grandchildren: Dennis J. (Kimberly) Pierzina, Rebecca (Frank) Haller, Jessica (Trevor Hogan) Pierzina, Skipp (Amy) Schuman; great-grandchildren: Kyle (Shaina) Schurb, Shannon (Tommy) Williams, Lori (Jesse) West, Zachary and Devvon Haller, Haley and Graci Schuman and great great-grandchildren: Kylie, Natalee, Ayden, Wyatt, Remington, Henry and Beckett.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis and his parents.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM from Zion Lutheran Church, Galesville with Pastor Joe Iverson officiating. Burial will follow in Trempealeau Public Cemetery.

Friends may call at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with Masonic services at 7:00 PM and at the church on Thursday one hour prior to service time.