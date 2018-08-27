WEST SALEM -- Harold “Smokey” Dahl of West Salem, was called to his heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 23. He was born Jan. 28,1923, to Oscar and Mathilda (Rabitoy) Dahl in Daggett, Mich. He graduated from Daggett High School in 1941. Harold joined the U.S. Navy from 1941-1946. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1949. Harold owned and operated a dairy farm from 1950 to 1957. He then moved to Lake Bluff, Ill., where he worked for the U.S. Postal service. On May 21, 1960, he married Marion (Wehrenberg) Johnson. They retired and moved to West Salem; and she preceded him in death in 2004.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, West Salem. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
