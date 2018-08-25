WEST SALEM — Harold “Smokey” Dahl, 95, of West Salem was called to his heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.
He was born Jan. 28, 1923, to Oscar and Mathilda (Robitoy) Dahl in Daggett, Mich. He graduated from Daggett High School in 1941. Harold joined the U.S. Navy in December 1941 and served until December 1946. He attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1949. Harold owned and operated a dairy farm from 1950 to 1957. He then moved to Lake Bluff, Ill., and worked for the U.S. Postal Service. On May 21, 1960, he married Marion (Wehrenberg) Johnson. They retired and moved to West Salem and she preceded him in death in 2004.
Harold enjoyed choral music and sang in several church choirs. He was a member of the Waukegan Swedish Glee Club for 16 years. During this time, he sang in many major cities in the U.S., including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Twice, he sang for the king of Sweden in Chicago. Harold enjoyed all sports; he was an avid golfer and a Green Bay Packers fan. Harold is a member of the VFW, American Legion and the West Salem Historical Society.
Harold is survived by a brother, Allan (Pat) Dahl; brother-in-law, John Sandahl; sister-in-law, Bea (Dahl) Gerue; brother-in-law, Gerald (Colleen) Wehrenberg; sisters-in-law, Carol Peterson, Mary Wehrenberg, Ruth Wehrenberg, Doris Dogs; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bernice Dahl, Evelyn Sandahl, Lila (Don) McLennan; brother, Chester Dahl; sisters-in-law, Fern Wehrenberg, Violet Wehrenberg and Bonita Wehrenberg; and brothers-in-law, Harvey Wehrenberg, Fred Wehrenberg, Marlin Wehrenberg, Delvin Wehrenberg, Dale Peterson, Darol Dogs and Rudy Wehrenberg.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 North Leonard St., West Salem. The Rev. Jonathan Schmidt will officiate. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the Berg-Hemker-Olson American Legion Post 51 of West Salem and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard.
