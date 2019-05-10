Harolynn L. Bergtold
BLOOMINGTON, Minn./WESTBY — Harolynn L. Bergtold, 80, of Bloomington, formerly of Westby passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Harolynn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jim; their children, Jennifer Bergtold; and Jan Marschke and her children, CJ and Elyse of Eden Prairie. She is also survived by her sister, Elna Aasen of Westby; and last but not least, her beloved dog, Bergie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Hulda Aasen; and her younger sister, Gail Aasen of Westby.
Harolynn graduated from high school in Westby, 1956 and from Luther College, in 1960. She earned a teaching degree and taught junior high language arts in Glencoe, Richfield, Eden Prairie and finally at Olson Junior High in Bloomington. In addition to teaching, Harolynn was gifted musically and played piano, up until a month before she passed. As a child she saved her allowance until her dad could take her to the music store in La Crosse, so she could buy sheet music. She also played guitar, using that to lead the music many years at Bible camp in Chetek, Wis., and both piano and guitar to lead the children’s choirs at Lutheran Church of the Master and Good Shepherd Lutheran churches in Edina, Minn. Singing was also a passion and she sang in many church choirs over the years and loved to play and sing with her friends. Harolynn wrote endless poetry and put some of those words into music, which she eventually had professionally recorded. She loved to share her music with others. Home, family and friends were of utmost importance to her, but she also relished opportunities to meet and connect with people everywhere, spreading joy, humor and a genuine sense of interest in anyone she met.
A funeral service was held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Bloomington, (8400 France Ave. S.)
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 18, at the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate.
Memorials will be donated to Homeward Bound Rescue and Helping Paws.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby is serving the family.