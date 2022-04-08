 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harriet S. Karrib

LA CROSSE—Harriet S. Karrib, 100, of La Crosse, WI, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Sebring Assisted Care Residence, Madison, WI.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Monday.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

