Harry D. Neitzke

WINONA — Harry D. Neitzke, age 89, of Winona passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lake Winona Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

