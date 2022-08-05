 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harry D. Neitzke

WINONA—Harry D. Neitzke, age 89, of Winona, a former salesman in the area for Winona Typewriter and J & K Office Supply, passed away on Thursday, June 28, 2022, at Lake Winona Manor.

Visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M., with a funeral service following at 11:00 A.M. Burial with military honors will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.

