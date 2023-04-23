LA CROSSE — Harry E. Helfrich, 91, of La Crosse, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Hearten House Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 28, at 11:00 a.m. at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the Mauston City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.