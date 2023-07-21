MERRITT ISLAND, FL—Harry Edwin Rasmussen of Merritt Island, FL, age 90, passed on June 30, 2023, while under hospice care in Florida. Born in Tomah, Wisconsin he was a long-time resident of Tomah and Greeley, Colorado before moving to Florida in 2011 to be near family. He was born May 18, 1933, in the Township of Adrian, Monroe County, WI, to William and Grace (Kriebel) Rasmussen. On June 6, 1953, in Sparta, WI, he was united in marriage to Helene A. Magelee. Harry and Helene had been married for 62 years when Helene passed in 2015.