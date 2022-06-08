Harry Sutton

VIROQUA - Harry Sutton entered into final rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the age of 87. Harry was born June 4, 1934, to Della (Hurda) Sutton and Floyd Sutton Sr. in Seneca, Crawford County WI. He graduated from Seneca High School in May of 1952. Harry joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953 and served with the 1st Tank BTLN 1st Marine Div. Camp in Pendleton, CA. He spent one year overseas in the Korean Conflict. Harry was united in marriage to Joyce M. Springborn on July 28, 1956, in Prairie Du Chien.

Harry spent over 20 years as a machinist and union member of UAAW local 34. Harry and his wife were members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post #8021 in Westby, a member of Eagles Aries 2707 in Viroqua, and the Viroqua Bluegrass Gospel Music Association singing at many of the local care centers and churches singing with the Senior Sentimental Singers Choir Group of Vernon County.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; one sister, Janice Kramer of Eastman; two daughters, Barb Ann Elliott (Andy) of Atalissa, IA, and Linda Aguilar (John) of Waddell, AZ; one brother, Ronald (Marilyn) Sutton of Eastman; six grandchildren: Mindy, Matthew, Aaron, Eli, Sara, and Vincent; 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; one brother, Floyd Sutton Jr.; one sister-in-law, Joan Hartley; and a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Monica Sutton.A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Vosseteig Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua with a private burial to follow.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.