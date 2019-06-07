VIROQUA — Harvey Duane Lothen, 83, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care.
Harvey was born in Viroqua, July 22, 1935, to Alfred and Lillian (Zube) Lothen.
Harvey enjoyed hunting, fishing and drinking a cold beer with friends. He took great pleasure in using every opportunity to share a good joke or tell a story with his own special flare. As a young man working on his family’s farm, he quickly became a jack-of-all trades, who could fix just about anything. He used these gifts in his 60+ years of working in agricultural construction, to include whitewashing barns, repairing farm and garden equipment, jack hammering and installing farm machinery. He was active in the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Bud Sportsman’s Club and various musical groups, which included a barber shop quartet, for many years.
Since his semi-retirement, he enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and family, designing and building unique craft pieces and passing on his words of wisdom to his three girls, his sons-in-law and grandchildren. He loved and knew every hill and valley of Vernon County and beyond.
The place that he proudly called home for over 80 years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis; his daughters, Therese (David) Freit of La Crosse, Christine (Chad) Lothen-Kline of Franklin, Wis., and Carmen (Wade) Hutchison of Gays Mills; his six grandchildren, Jordan and Kelsey Freit, Elizabeth and Elijah Kline and Musa Imakando and Kylie Hutchison; his sister, Beverly Sanborn; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Beulah Jacobs; and brother, Robert Lothen.
Details of a celebration of life in Harvey’s honor, later in the summer, will be provided at a future date.
