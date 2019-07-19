VIROQUA — Harvey Duane Lothen, 83, of Viroqua passed away peacefully earlier this spring, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care. Harvey was born in Viroqua, July 22, 1935, the son of Alfred and Lillian (Zube) Lothen. Harvey loved and knew every hill and valley of Vernon County and beyond. The place that he proudly called home for over 80 years.
Come for a celebration of life in Harvey’s honor from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Pedretti Celebration (Party) Barn at Vernon Vineyards, S3426 Peterson Lane, (the intersection of Cty. Road Y and Peterson Lane.) A short service and time for sharing will be at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments and food are being provided by the family, throughout the afternoon.
