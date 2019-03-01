Harvey Ernst

Harvey “Skip” G. Ernst, 82, of Richland Center passed away in his sleep after a short illness Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Schmitt Woodland Hills.
Skip was born June 4, 1936, to Harvey “Butch” and Evelyn (Pipcorn) Ernst in Marshfield, Wis. He spent most of his childhood in Richland Center, Wis., but moved with his family his sophomore year of high school to La Farge, where he was very proud of the basketball team he played on, graduating from La Farge High School. Skip served our country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1962. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Miller of La Farge, July 28, 1956. Skip and Marilyn were avid Wisconsin Badgers hockey fans and loved dancing together. He was the fourth generation meat cutter and worked in several butcher shops, as well as running his own mobile meat cutting service for years.
Skip was the Richland Center distributor for the Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times and worked for Dairy Herd Improvement Association for many years. He was a member of the Richland Center American Legion, an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where he was a lay minister and helped mentor the youth. He served as Scout Master for troop #81 in Richland Center and loved to ride his Honda Silver Wing with his sons. After Marilyn passed away Skip became very involved in GRACE.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas (Karen) Ernst of Ontario, Wis., Tim Ernst of Winona, Minn.; five grandchildren, Nathan (Molly) Ernst of St. Cloud, Minn., David Ernst of Texas, Grant (Amber) Ernst of Richland Center, Angeline Ernst of Olympia, Wash., Alissa Ernst of La Crosse; two great-grandchildren, Teddy and Heidi of St. Cloud; a sister, Audrey (David) Clift of Pardeeville, Wis.; various nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Butch and Evelyn Ernst; and wife, Marilyn Ernst. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Richland Center. The Rev. Michelle Elfers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held at the Dell Cemetery in Vernon County, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GRACE or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.