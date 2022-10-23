LA CROSSE — Hazel G. Kuepfer, 86, of La Crosse, formerly of Hustisford, Wis., passed away of cancer on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Havenwood of Onalaska. She was born on March 16, 1936, in Clyman, Wis., the 12th of 16 children to Paul and Mabel (Kaul) Ninmann. Hazel was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Clyman and graduated from Hustisford High School in May 1954.

On July 3, 1954, Hazel married the love of her life, Wayne Kuepfer. Wayne and Hazel loved polka music and spent many weekends attending polka dances. In 1968, the family moved to La Crosse. Hazel worked at the former La Crosse News Agency until it closed and retired in 2000 from the Hampton Inn after 12 years. She was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse.

Hazel will be deeply missed by her loving children: Keith Kuepfer of La Crosse and Sherry (Clifford) Maas of Hustisford, her “favorite” grandchildren: Jason (Stephanie) Maas and Katie Curtis, her cherished great-grandchildren: Braxton Curtis and Hudson Maas; sisters: Ethel Leitzke and Arlene Schuett; sister-in-law, Jane (Lonnie) Mann; and nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, in 2016; her parents; sisters: Myrtle Jaekel, Lucille Moke, Jeanette Kubly, Evelyn Nehls, and Betty Wolf; brothers: Art Ninmann, Ted Ninmann, Paul Ninmann, Jr., Hilbert Ninmann, Richard Ninmann, Willard Ninmann, Larry Ninmann, and Ronald Ninmann.

A private family service will be held at the Hustisford Cemetery with Pastor Jonathan Loescher officiating. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the Gundersen Health System Hospice nurses and the health care staff at Havenwood of Onalaska for their compassionate care of Hazel.

Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.