FRENCH ISLAND — Hazel I. Janisch, 85, of French Island passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born on Aug. 22, 1937, in La Crosse to George and Hazel (Aiken) Richmond and graduated from Logan High School. On Feb. 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to her lifelong companion of 64 years, Ervin “Erv” Janisch.

Hazel had worked at various jobs throughout her career, including Harvey’s Bakery, Bell-Scott Department Store, Lutheran Hospital and Prudential Life Insurance Company, where she retired as office manager.

Hazel loved to garden and always said she got her green thumb from her dad, George. She also enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables, cooking and baking. No one ever left her house feeling hungry. Hazel and Erv loved traveling with friends and family to Lambeau Field, Las Vegas and all around the Midwest enjoying life. Hazel, however, loved her family above all else; raising five boys, she got to be pretty good at home health care.

Hazel is survived by her sons: Dan (DeAnn Lundene) of Onalaska, Joe (Barb) of Kansas, Tom of La Crosse, Eric (Carol Eichmann) of Merrimac, Wisconsin, and Peter (Michelle) of La Crosse; grandchildren: Margaret, Kelly (Tommy) Terrill, Matt (Crystal), Jeremy (Tiffany), Kate (Chris) Zirzow, Nicole (Tony) Yates, Emilia (Brandon) Doerr, Joshua (Elysia) and Ashley; great-grandchildren: Madeline and Ella; sisters: Carla Korish of French Island, Mary (Joel Steigerwald) Horton of La Crosse and Karen (Wayne) Sherry of Viroqua; sisters-in-law: Shirley Janisch, Diana Janisch and Carol Janisch; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Walter.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Erv, on March 20, 2019; an infant son, Ervin Jr.; her parents; sister, Gina (Francis) Schaller; brothers-in-law: Ray Janisch, Del Janisch, James Janisch, Kletus Sandau, Steve Theiss Erwin Korish, Francis Schaller and Mark Horton.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral with Msgr. Richard Gilles officiating. Burial will follow in the French Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, and again on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.