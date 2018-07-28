Hazel Louise (Herman) Miller, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
She was born Feb. 12, 1924, to Fred “Fritz” and Marie (Stegeman) Herman in Bangor. She was employed for over 30 years at Lake View Hospital in West Salem, until her retirement in 1991.
Hazel is survived by her two sons, Richard E. (Linda) Miller and Steven J. Miller; one grandson, her sweetheart, Captain Joshua Luc Miller, presently serving in Operation Inherent Resolve at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; her sisters, Joyce Adams, Harriett Bohl, Lois (Ben) Buchner, Deloris Coburn and Carol (Carol) Liefke; her sister-in-law, Eileen Herman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gofland C. Miller; her brother, Everett Herman; brothers-in-law, Merlin “Babe” Adams, Virgil Bohl and Frank Coburn; and niece, Barbara (Adams) Kendhammer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Christ Lutheran Church, 500 Park St., West Salem. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Galen Riediger will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, West Salem.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church Altar Guild in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.schumacher-kish.com. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.