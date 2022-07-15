Hazel “Tiny” Brohaugh

Many of us knew her as “Tiny,” her nickname because she was named after her mother, Hazel Goff, and thus she was “Tiny Hazel.” This woman, however, was far from tiny. When Hazel “Tiny” Brohaugh nee Goff died July 1, 2022, at age 87, she left us all with huge impact. The beloved mother of two respected sons, grandmother of five upstanding young men, and great-grandmother of three beautiful young women. Tiny brought to this wondrous universe attitude, love, friendship, discipline, insight, and standards.

Tiny’s middle name was Florence. How appropriate, given her lovely floral legacy—a yard some 65 years in the making, with lilies and mums and phlox and more lilies and living things with a long history: trees were transplanted from local woods by her father, assisted by at least one very young son, and her mother grew, among other things, rhubarb in her back yard. This family, and Tiny Hazel at the center of it, brought life and vigor to all of us. In her death, celebrate that life, that determination, that power, that love she gave us all.

Hazel Brohaugh was a gardener. She was a horsewoman. She was a survivor. Hazel is survived by son, William; grandsons: Christopher, Guy, Kevin, Maximillian, and Samuel; and great-granddaughters: Clara, Evelyn and Piper.

Visitation is Saturday, July 9, 2022, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau, Tomah. She will be laid to rest afterword in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, aside two people she loved so much, and who unfortunately preceded her in death: her son, Timothy Allen Brohaugh; and her husband, Earl Robert “Red” Brohaugh.

Please express your condolences by contributing to the charity of your choice in that very huge “Tiny” name.

