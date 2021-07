Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview. Visitation will be 10 a.m., until the time of the service. Heda will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis on Friday July 9. Please visit www.hofffuneral.com for more details on the burial and to sign her online guestbook or leave a memory for her family.