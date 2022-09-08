Heidi Ann Haug passed away September 5, 2022, from complications due to a stroke. She was the eighth of ten children born in 1956 to Elizabeth (Betty) and Harris Haug. Heidi will be remembered for her dear, sweet demeanor. When she could, she would lend a hand to anyone. Her pride and joy were her two sons, Lucas and Ryan. There will be a memorial luncheon for friends and family at Drugan's Castle Mound, Holmen, WI on Saturday September 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The family sends sincere appreciation to the wonderful employees at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.