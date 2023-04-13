MADISON—Heidi Jane Fischer, age 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Madison, WI, with her loved ones by her side.

A celebration of Heidi’s life will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Road M, Middleton, from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The service will begin promptly at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with opportunities for friends and family to share a memory, story or poem if desired. A private burial was held.