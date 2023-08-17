WESTBY — Helen Angeline (Thompson) Lee of Westby passed away peacefully at the age of 98, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Norseland Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Westby Coon Prairie Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Helen will be laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery next to her husband with a luncheon to follow at the church.