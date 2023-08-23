WESTBY—Helen Angeline (Thompson) Lee of Westby, WI passed away peacefully at the age of 98, on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Norseland Nursing Home.

Helen was born on a farm in Decorah, IA on November 25, 1924, to Olaf and Minnie (Mickelson) Thompson. Helen was the fifth child of seven. In November of 1930, the family moved to Wisconsin and lived on a farm between Viroqua and Readstown. Helen attended grade school at Ole Torger School in rural Viroqua and graduated from Viola High School on June 2, 1944. After graduation, Helen worked as a housekeeper until March of 1945. From August 1945 to February 1947, Helen worked at Schultz Brother’s Dime Store in Viroqua. On August 1, 1975, at the age of 50, Helen began her employment at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby working in the Dietary Department and later in the Housekeeping Department. Helen retired from Norseland on December 1, 1989.

Helen married her true love, Marvin Lee, on March 8, 1947, and together they celebrated 74 years of marriage before Marvin’s passing on November 7, 2021. She partnered with Marvin throughout 20 years of raising tobacco. Helen planned and prepared the meals and coffee times treats for the tobacco crew as well as working in the field.

Helen devoted her life to raising her five children and celebrated the birth of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as the families grew.

Helen is survived by her five children: Merlin (Denise) Lee of Withee, WI, Larry Lee of La Crosse, WI, Michael (Terri) Lee of Grafton, WI, Donna (Dave) Utpadel of Menomonie, WI, and Randy (Wendi) Lee of Wauwatosa, WI. Helen has been blessed with 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Merle Thompson and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her sisters: Mildred Bober, Lillian (Richard) Nelson, and Ruth (Paul) Skrede; and brothers: Alvin (Elaura) Thompson, Milford Thompson, and Paul (June) Thompson.

A funeral service was held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Westby Coon Prairie Church. Pastor Alyssa Weaver will officiate. A visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Helen was laid to rest at Coon Prairie Cemetery next to her husband with a luncheon followed at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.