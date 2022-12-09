CHIPPEWA FALLS — Helen Ann Metza, age 80, passed away peacefully at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls on Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family.

Helen was born on July 18, 1942, in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, to Roberta and Richard Hanson. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1960 and later obtained her Master of Educational Psychology from the University of Minnesota in 1982.

Helen married William “Bill” Metza in 1963 in Bloomer, Wisconsin. They had two children, Donna and Barry. They resided in Fridley, Minnesota, for 25 years until they retired to their cottage on the lake in Jim Falls, Wisconsin.

Helen was a very talented, creative and independent woman. If she put her mind to it, she could do it! She started an upholstery business, wrote poetry and short stories, painted, completed home projects, and created beautiful gardens in her spare time. Summers were spent on long camping trips in the mountains with family and friends. Helen could always be counted on to get the campfire songs started and have everyone laughing and singing along with her.

One of Helen’s greatest joys was her grandchildren, Rachel and Daniel. There are many fond memories of grandma teaching them to garden, taking them fishing, catching fireflies and frogs in the backyard, teaching them how to cook, telling stories and playing games together.

Helen and Bill spent their retirement years at the lake enjoying the simple things — having cookouts, biking, cross-country skiing, finding thrift sales and taking trips to casinos, to name a few. They were both avid volunteers with the local Special Olympics for many years. Helen cherished any time she could spend with her family near and far.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Donna (Michael) Flanagan; son, Barry Metza; granddaughter, Rachel (Austin) Taylor; grandson, Daniel Flanagan; sister, Dorothy Murray; brother Ken (Sandra) Hanson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, William; and parents, Roberta Lorenz and Richard Hanson.

The family is honoring Helen’s wishes to have a private family celebration of life.

A heartfelt thank you to Our House Memory Care and Interim Hospice for the kindness and loving care provided.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.